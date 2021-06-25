Police confirm receiving Istana Negara report on fake letter to King

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police confirmed receiving a report from a representative from Istana Negara regarding a letter allegedly written by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to appear before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present the total support of Members of Parliament.

Without divulging further details, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the report was received at the Brickfields district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

Commenting further, Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the complainant is an Istana Negara officer who lodged the report, after receiving a WhatsApp message with a letter using the letterhead of the Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general.

“The complainant has received a message on WhatsApp saying that Istana Negara has received a letter from BN for the purpose of forming a new Malaysian government.

“The complainant then checked with the Istana Negara and found that the letter was not received by the palace and suspected that the stamp was fake,“ he told Bernama today.

Anuar said his team is currently investigating the matter under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Yesterday, Hishammuddin’s press secretary, Mohd Hafiz Ariffin lodged a police report at Dang Wangi IPD regarding a letter written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, alleging that Hishammuddin, who is also the BN treasurer-general, had the support to become the new Prime Minister.

According to him, the letter was fake and was disseminated with the intention of tarnishing Hishammuddin’s reputation as well as creating public confusion. — Bernama