Police confirm receiving MACC’s request to list Muhyiddin’s son-in-law on Interpol red notice

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that it had received a request from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to list the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in an International Police (Interpol) red notice related to an investigation into alleged corruption.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the request to list Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, on the Interpol red notice was received verbally from the MACC.

Following that, he said PDRM and the MACC will work closely together in the case.

“If there is additional information (on the Interpol red notice), I will inform MACC for further action,” he told reporters at Bukit Aman today.

On Aug 9, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported as saying that the MACC would request the police to include the names of two individuals, including Muhyiddin’s son-in-law on the Interpol red notice list if they fail to face prosecution.

He said Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor Saat, 69, were required to appear before the commission for questioning over alleged corruption and embezzlement in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry. - Bernama