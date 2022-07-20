Police confirm receiving report from comedy club owner over threat

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report from the owner of a comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here regarding a threat made by an unknown individual.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the report was lodged by a man today and it is believed to be connected to an incident where the club was splashed with paint as previously reported.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“The complainant’s wife received the threat from an unknown male and the threat was directed at the complainant and is related to the splashing of paint,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the comedy club, which was the location where a woman took off her baju kurung and tudung while performing, was splashed with paint by two men. - Bernama