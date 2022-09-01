Police confirm receiving report from sports commentator over threats on social media

SHAH ALAM: Police confirmed to have received a report from a sports commentator at a private television station regarding threats received from an individual on social media.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the report was made at 1 am today (Aug 31) and is believed to be related to the man’s comment on a show.

He said the case was investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The sports commentator received threats via Instagram on Aug 27, 2022, and lodged a report over the matter.

“Based on preliminary investigations by the police, the complainant touched on the poor form of national badminton player Lee Zhi Jia on the programme ‘Nindia Pak Long’, and suspects that this may have caused dissatisfaction among certain parties,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He added that any information related to the case could be channelled to Investigating Officer Insp Hadi at 016-2745515. - Bernama