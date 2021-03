MUAR: Police have confirmed receiving a report over a road rage incident that took place Pekan Parit Jawa, here yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said investigations found that the incident at about 3.25pm, involved a 26-year-old woman, who was attacked by a 25-year-old male suspect.

“The incident was believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding between the two parties which had led the suspect to act aggressively.

“The suspect was said to have broken the right side mirror of the victim’s car, hit the windscreen and caused damage to the bonnet using his helmet,” he said in a statement here today.

A video of the incident has been making its rounds on social media since yesterday.

Zaharudin said preliminary investigations found that the suspect suffered from a mental disorder and was still undergoing treatment, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.- Bernama