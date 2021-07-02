Police confirm report of students allegedly violating SOP when claiming parcels from courier

PARIT: Police have confirmed receiving a report about a group of individuals believed to be university students who violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan when claiming their parcels from a courier company at the front gate of their university in Seri Iskandar on Wednesday.

A video clip of the incident has since gone viral and Perak Tengah District Police chief Supt Barudin Wariso said the report was lodged around 6pm at the Seri Iskandar police station yesterday.

He said checks revealed that the six-second video, shared on social media showed a group of individuals crowding around to claim their parcels from a courier company without observing the SOP, had received over 32,000 views.

“The video contained captions that chided the courier company for sending the parcels only to the university’s front entrance and then making the students look for their own parcels. The post and video recording were subsequently deleted by the account holder.

“The incident is believed to have happened in front of the university’s front gate at around 7pm on Wednesday. The delivery was not known by the university’s administration and was arranged by the courier company,” Barudin said when contacted yesterday.

He said investigations are ongoing to identify the courier company employee and the students in the video, adding that the case is being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

- Bernama