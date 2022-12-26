Police confirm teenage girl missing in Sepang

SEPANG: Police confirmed the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from Taman Salak Maju near here, which went viral on the Whatsapp application.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the missing person report of Salsabila Putri Mad Nasir, 13, was lodged by her brother, Mohammad Fitra, at Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi police station, at about 10 am yesterday.

“According to the report lodged by her brother, Salsabila Putri’s disappearance was noticed by family members at 2.30 am yesterday (Dec 25).

“The investigation is ongoing and the case is classified as a missing person,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said that based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage at the homestay area, it was found that the girl, dressed in all black, had left the house and met a man who then taken her out of the residential area.

He also said that the complainant had also tried to contact his sister several times but failed.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fitra, when contacted, said before the incident, his sister, the youngest of the six siblings did not have a fight with any family member.

“My family just arrived from Penang and we are here for a holiday.

“My sister is 165-cm tall and weighs around 50kg,” he said, adding that when she left the homestay, Salsabila Putri was wearing all black, a grey mask and grey shoes.

Mohammad Fitra hopes that people with information to contact him at 017-480 7301 or 011-1123 2617. - Bernama