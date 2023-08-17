Police confirm VIP among 10 killed in Elmina plane crash

SHAH ALAM: Police confirmed that a VIP was among 10 people killed in an aircraft crash in Bandar Elmina near here today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said eight people were onboard the Beechcraft 390 Premier light aircraft, while the remaining two were the driver of a car and a motorcyclist.

He said the aircraft was flying from Langkawi to Subang and the landing clearance was given at 2.50 pm.

“However, two minutes before landing, the plane lost control and hit a motorcycle and a car as it crashed on the road,“ he told reporters at the scene.

He said the two vehicles were from Bukit Jelutong heading towards Guthrie Highway.

Hussein added that the Fire and Rescue Department took 10 minutes to put out the fire.

All the victims, believed to be in their 40s and 50s, died at the scene and the bodies will be sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang for a post-mortem. -Bernama