SEREMBAN: The police have confirmed receiving a report of a man jumping off the 3rd floor of a building at Kemayan Square, near here this afternoon.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the police received the report at 5.45pm today.

“The victim suffered injuries on his head and the motive of the incident is still being investigated by the police,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that the victim was sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for further treatment.

A 41-second video clip showing a man jumping from a building and landing on a pile of rubbish bins had previously gone viral on social media. -Bernama