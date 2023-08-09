Police confirms man died in police custody in Kuala Muda

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the death of a detainee who was held at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said the 39-year-old suspect, who was arrested yesterday under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, had complained of pain during the documentation process.

Subsequently, a medical officer was summoned from the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani to attend to the suspect but he was confirmed dead by the medical officer upon their arrival.

“An autopsy was performed at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 10 am today. A COVID-19 test was also done and it was negative.

“The cause of death has yet to be determined as laboratory tests are still pending, while the case has been classified as sudden death for the time being,” he said in a statement today.

The Criminal Investigation Unit for Deaths in Custody will investigate the case thoroughly before turning over the findings to the coroner, he added. -Bernama