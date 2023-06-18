Police constable held for alleged attempted rape of teenager

IPOH: Police arrested a junior police constable believed to have been involved in a rape attempt on a teenage girl in the toilet of a petrol station in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, here yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said his department received a report from the 19-year-old victim about the incident at 2.30 am yesterday.

He said the suspect, 23 who served at Batu Gajah district police headquarters has been remanded for five days starting today to assist in the investigation under Section 376/511 of the Penal Code.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for the charges,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusof said his department takes the issue of integrity and conduct of its personnel seriously and will not compromise on the misconduct of its personnel.

He also advised the public not to make any speculations about the case that could affect investigations. -BERNAMA