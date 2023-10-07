Police constable seriously injured after being stabbed during Ops Tapis Khas

JOHOR BAHRU: A police constable was seriously injured after being stabbed by a man at a parking lot in Jalan Ungku Puan here early this morning while conducting Ops Tapis Khas.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the constable along with four other police personnel and an officer were conducting checks on three individuals suspected of drug abuse at around 2.30 am.

“Suddenly, one of the individuals tried to escape, and a struggle ensued, which resulted in the victim being stabbed by the suspect, who then got away.

”The victim sustained internal injuries to the back of his left ribs and was taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for treatment. His condition is currently stable,” he said, adding that the police were tracking the suspect, a local who was wearing a long sleeve top, jeans, slippers, a snowcap and a black facemask to facilitate investigations.

“Those with any information about the incident are urged to contact the South Johor Bahru district police headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or the investigating officer, Insp Noor Azlinda Mohd Khalid at017-2765250,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 326 and 186 of the Penal Code. -Bernama