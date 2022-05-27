Police corporal charged with accepting RM16,000 to help close case

SHAH ALAM: A police corporal pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to bribery charges, involving RM16,000.

Azrol Khalil, 37, who was then with the Commercial Crime Investigation Division, Gombak District Police Headquarters, was charged with corruptly accepting the money from a 50-year-old man as an inducement for him to close a case being investigated by the department.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Taman Prima, Batu Caves, Gombak on Feb 7 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if found guilty.

He also faced an alternative charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code with obtaining valuable thing without consideration from person concerned with his official function at the same place and time.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed Azrol, who is married and has three step-children to support, bail of RM8,000 and also ordered him to report himself at the Selangor MACC office once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Noryusriza Zulkifli prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer P.G Cyril.

The court set June 28 for mention. — Bernama