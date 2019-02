SHAH ALAM: Police have detained two suspects over three wayside robberies and an attempted robbery involving six to eight suspects in Selangor last Thursday.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said police formed a special team to track down the suspects following a spate of robberies in Klang and Puchong in 24 hours.

“Two men have been detained so far and we will get the remaining suspects,“ he told reporters at the Shah Alam district police headquarters here today.

He said police believe the suspects are aggressive when they attempt to rob a house at residential areas and they would target houses or victims in a quiet area.

Last Thursday, three robberies involving six to eight suspects armed with machetes took place in Taman Sri Andalas, Port Klang and Puchong. The first incident in Taman Sri Andalas took place at 2.15pm where they robbed a man who was parking his car in his house.

Moments later, a woman was robbed with her belongings near Port Klang. A house in Puchong was targeted by seven parang-wielding robbers while the owner was parking his car at 4.05pm.

One of the robbers slashed the owner’s car tyre before leaving to vent his frustration as they failed to steal anything.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Selangor Narcotics Investigation Department uncovered a drug processing laboratory at a two-storey house in Setia Alam here.

In the last Thursday noon raid, police detained nine suspects including a woman aged between 16 and 65.

“Two of the suspects were related. The woman is a mother for one of the suspects. Our police team managed to seize 6.9kg of heroin, 1.25kg of ganja, chemicals and drug-processing paraphernalia from the house,“ added Noor Azam.

Police also seized vehicles, watches and jewellery from the suspects.

Noor Azam said preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate could process at least 30kg to 35kg of drugs per month.