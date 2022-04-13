Police cripple ‘ADC Gang’ active in house break-ins, vehicle thefts

MALACCA: Malacca police have crippled the ‘ADC Gang’ which is believed to be active in house break-ins, home intrusions and car-jackings involving losses totalling RM245,100.

Malacca Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said this followed the arrest of the mastermind behind the gang known as ‘Adib’, his elder brother and lover ‘Diana’ as well as four other accomplices including two women during separate raids between March 7 and April 12 in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

“All the suspects, aged between 31 and 43, were active since early this year in areas like Cheng, Klebang, Duyong, Bukit Baru, Taman Merdeka and Ayer Keroh.

“Two male suspects will take on the role of cracking the door or window before breaking in, while another two male suspects would act as drivers and be on the lookout. All female suspects simply tagged along,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Christopher, the gang’s modus operandi was to rent a Toyota Vellfire in Johor Bahru and travel to a nearby district or state to commit the crime by targeting unoccupied houses.

Christopher said during the raid, police confiscated three vehicles namely Toyota Harrier, Perodua Myvi and Volkswagen Passat.

Also seized from the suspects were a variety of branded handbags and house break-in tools.

“Our investigation also revealed that the suspects would buy drugs with proceeds from the burglaries. Five of the suspects had previous records related to break-ins, vehicle thefts and drugs.

“With the arrests, we believe we have successfully solved the cases in Melaka and several other cases in other contingents,” he said. — Bernama