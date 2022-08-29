Police cripple drug-smuggling syndicate, syabu worth nearly RM11m seized

SHAH ALAM: Police crippled a drug-smugglng syndicate wth the seizure of 363.03 kilogrammes of syabu, worth RM10.89 million through the arrest of two local men in Kampung Baru Ampang, Ampang near here last Aug 20.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the arrest and seizure were made after a month of intelligence work.

The first arrest involved a 23-year-old man in a four-wheel-drive vehicle at 5.20 pm and the seizure of 349 yellowish plastic packets written with the words “Quanyinwang” believed to contain syabu, weighing 363.03 kg, he told a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

Following which, he said, police arrested the second suspect, aged 51, at a nearby location.

He said the police also seized assets worth RM101,373, involving two cars and cash amounting to RM1,373.

Both the suspects were on remand from Aug 21 until Sept 2 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the case of a 16-year-old boy who died in a fire at an abandoned public toilet in Saujana Utama, near here yesterday, Arjunaidi said two friends of the victim, who are aged 15 and 16, have been arrested for investigation.

Meanwhile, on the case of a man who was found dead with eight shot wounds at Jalan Bawal Tambak, Taman Sri Gadong, Klang, Arjunaidi said the man had previous records for involvement in organised crime and a secret society. - Bernama