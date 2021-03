SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan police believed they had crippled a drug syndicate with the seizure of drugs, worth RM932,288, and arrest of six suspects in Port Dickson and Melaka last Feb 28 and March 1.

State police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the syndicate was believed to be active since three months ago and operating from a room at a resort in Port Dickson.

He said the seizure and arrest were made after the police stopped a Volkswagen car at Jalan Sua Betong Air Kuning Linggi, Port Dickson, last Feb 28, during which a man was arrested and 801 gm of drug, believed to be syabu, was seized.

Following the arrest of the man, the police were led to a resort in Port Dickson, where several types of drugs, including 23.2 kg of syabu, were seized, as well as a toy air pistol and a bullet.

A local man and a Vietnamese woman were also arrested in the raid and the police also seized a vehicle, jewellery and cash, he told a media conference here today.

Following the arrest, he said, raids were also conducted in Alor Gajah and Tanjung Minyak, in Melaka, which resulted in the arrest of another three men and seizure of a car and drugs .

All the suspects, aged between 35 and 54, tested positive for drug and they are in remand under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, he said, adding that all the male suspects had previous records.

He said the police are tracking down the remaining members of the syndicate. — Bernama