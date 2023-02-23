Police cripple drug syndicate, syabu worth RM64.8m seized

KANGAR: Police crippled a drug syndicate following its botched attempt to avoid detection by the authority by smuggling 1.8 tonnes of syabu, worth about RM64.8 million, in a lorry on a tow truck.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said the drug was uncovered after the police stopped the tow truck during an integrated operation near Jalan Sungai Baru Simpan Empat at about 4 am last Feb 19.

“During the inspection, the enforcement team found 27 sacks, each containing 25 packages believed to be syabu in the lorry that was on the tow truck,” she told a press conference today.

She said four men and a woman, all locals aged between 29 and 49, were arrested to facilitate the investigation.

All of them are in remand until Feb 25 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, she added.

Following their arrest, the police also seized three vehicles worth RM271,000, jewellery (RM94,525), a luxury handbag (RM15,000), cash of RM7,000 and RM19,078.65 from the suspects’ bank accounts, she added.

She said one of the suspects attempted to bribe the police by offering a sum of RM200,000 and the case had been handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation. - Bernama