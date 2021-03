MELAKA: The Raj Gang, believed to have been active in stealing from donation boxes at houses of worship since December last year, was crippled after two men were arrested on Monday.

State CID chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the two men were picked up separately in Bukit Serindit and Tehel a little after midnight.

He said police believed they have solved at least seven cases of donation box theft at mosques, surau and temples, which took place between December 2020 and February this year, with the arrests of the duo, aged 22 and 24.

“The gang’s modus operandi was to enter the houses of worship at night and prise the donation boxes open to take the money. Following the arrest, we also seized a car, a motorcycle and various tools believed to have been used in their criminal activities,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sukri said the suspects have been remanded until Friday and the case was being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

In the meantime, he said the police were also looking for one Noor Rahman Abd Rahim, 24, whom they believed could facilitate the investigation into the case.

He said those with information on the man could contact investigation officer Sergeant Mohd Hanafi Md Zam at 019-3646812. — Bernama