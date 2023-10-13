Police cripple high-powered motorcycle theft gang with arrest of 'Geng Acoy' members

PUTRAJAYA: The police believed they have crippled the 'Geng Acoy” which is suspected of being responsible for the theft of high-powered motorcycles, with the arrest of four members of the group, including a woman, yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof (pix) said the suspects, aged between 27 and 44, were arrested in raids in Sepang and Kajang, Selangor, during which the police also seized four Yamaha R25 motorcycles and a Ducati Monster motorcycle.

The group, believed to carry out their activities in the early hours of the morning, targetted high-powered motorcycles in apartment areas around the Sepang and Kuala Langat areas and the stolen motorcycles are sold to drug addicts for between RM500 and RM1,000,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said with the arrest, the police had been able to solve the theft of six high-powered motorcycles, worth RM80,000.

All the suspects are on remand until Monday for investigation under Section 379 (a) of the Penal Code, he added. -Bernama