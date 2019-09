KUALA LUMPUR: The police crippled a house-breaking syndicate that has been active since July, following the arrest of 12 members of the group around Kajang and Semenyih.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Dzafir Mohd Yussof said the 11 men and a woman were nabbed in an operation conducted by a special team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kajang District Police Headquarters, after receiving 13 reports over the past two months.

“The first arrest was made on Tuesday at 5.30pm, that of a 22-year-old man in Taman Bangi Jaya, Semenyih, following intelligence gathering exercises.

“The man has eight criminal records related to robbery, burglary, vehicle theft and drug abuse ... he was also found to be positive for syabu,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the man’s arrest then led to the detention of the other 11, aged in their 20s to 40s, on Wednesday.

“We believe that with the arrest of all the suspects, the police have managed to solve 10 criminal cases including robbery, burglary and vehicle theft around the Kajang district from late July to early September,“ he said. - Bernama