KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled an online international gambling syndicate targeting China gamblers with the arrest of 49 China nationals.

The ‘Apang’ syndicate from China had been operating for a month from a house in Jalan Metro Perdana Barat in Kepong. It served as the hub for their gambling activities in China.

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the police raid on the house on Monday night involved officers from the anti-vice, gaming and secret society from Sentul.

“We arrested 46 men and three women from China, aged between 19 and 52. The house was the call centre offering gambling services over the past month,” Mazlan said at a press conference yesterday.

He said police seized 48 laptops, 67 handphones and accessories worth RM100,000.

“The group used WeChat to target the Chinese citizens.

“Winners get their winnings transferred to their bank accounts. We are still investigating if this has been offered to Malaysians as well,” he said.

Mazlan said three suspects had tourist visas while the rest had no legal documents on them, which is believed to be kept by the head of the syndicate.

The syndicate did transactions of up to RM1.5 million in a month said Mazlan.