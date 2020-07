SUNGAI BULOH: The crafty ways of the Karu Gang, active in robbery and burglary, came to a halt after the police arrested eight of its members, including three women, in several operations around Selangor.

All the suspects were arrested in raids in Bandar Sri Damansara, Taman Datuk Ahmad Razali Ampang, Jalan Bunga Tanjung and Section 26 Shah Alam, Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh and a leper house at the Sungai Buloh Hospital starting last Friday and ending yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the initial investigation found that all the suspects, aged 15 to 37, who had family ties and friendships, had been active in the criminal activities since the beginning of last year.

“The group, led by a 25-year-old man known as Karu, targeted residential houses, flats and robberies along roads.

“Proceeds from these criminal activities were sold to pawnshops, individuals as well as for personal use,“ she told a press conference at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters.

Following the arrest, she said, the police managed to seize various items including jewelleries, televisions and mobile phones estimated to be worth RM80,000, believed to be the proceeds of robberies and burglaries.

Shafa’aton said six of the suspects arrested also had previous criminal records involving robbery, burglary and drugs.

“One of them has 15 previous criminal records including being detained twice under the Prevention of Crime Act 1950 (POCA),“ she said.

“All the suspects are remanded until tomorrow while the case is being investigated under to Section 395 for robbery and Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking,“ she added. — Bernama