Police cripple Sara Gang with arrest of two men

KUALA LUMPUR: Sentul police believe it has crippled the ‘Sara Gang’ which had been active in stealing roll on roll off (RORO) bins in the Sentul area since a year ago.

This followed the arrest of two local men in Bandar Baru Sentul and Kampung Laksama, Batu Caves here last March 11.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said police had received a report on missing RORO bins in Taman Kok Lian here on Feb 19.

He said following the arrests, police seized five RORO bins valued at RM40,000 and a lorry that was used to tow the RORO bins away.

“Their modus operandi was to steal the RORO bins that were placed in front of a row of shophouses and around the Projek Perumahan Rakyat in Sentul district.

“The suspects would then repaint the communal bins or erase the name of the companies that appeared on the bins. They would then rent out the bins for a fee of between RM200 and RM400 a day,” he said at a press conference at the Jinjang police station here today.

Both suspects are being remanded for two days until tomorrow to assist in the police investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Beh said that according to police records, both the suspects, aged 35 and 40, who worked as a contractor and a lorry driver, had several criminal records.

He added that following the arrest of both suspects, police believed they could solve five theft cases reported before this. - Bernama