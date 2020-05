JOHOR BARU: Johor police have busted a syndicate smuggling drugs to Singapore using a courier service after they raided a company in Senai here.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said following the raid on the courier company on May 15, police conducted 33 operations in Seri Alam, Kulai and Kluang on May 22, resulting in the arrest of 30 syndicate members.

The suspects detained were 25 local men and women, two Singaporean men, an Indonesian man and one Indonesian woman as well as a female Myanmar national, all aged between 18 and 60.

“In the raids, police seized 8.4 kg of syabu, 1.29 kg of ketamine, 105 grams of ecstasy powder, 1,430 ecstasy pills, 108 Erimin 5 pills and 6.1 grams of marijuana worth about RM579,659 in total.

“The police also confiscated various jewellery, nine vehicles, a motorcycle, RM62,447 and SG$100 (RM304) in cash and three local bank accounts with RM85,616.13,” he said at a media conference, here today.

Ayob Khan said during the operations, the police also uncovered a mini laboratory, believed used for making ecstasy pills, and seized two pill printers, one blending machine and 82 punch pill press moulds.

“Urine tests on 12 of the suspects turned out positive for methaphetamine, benzo and ketamine, while the two Singaporean men arrested are wanted drug criminals in the republic,” he said.

Ayob Khan said police believed the syndicate had been active for the past three months.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days beginning May 15 for investigation under Section 39B and Section 15(109a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The police are still hunting for four more suspects in the case. - Bernama