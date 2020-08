SHAH ALAM: A duty-unpaid liquor distribution syndicate operating around Klang and Kuala Lumpur was successfully crippled by the Fourth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) after it seized 360 boxes of liquor of various brands amounting to RM955,036.88, at about 2am on Thursday.

Commanding Officer of the Fourth Battalion Supt Zulafendy Hassan said the contraband was seized through Op Benteng Covid-19 when police became suspicious of a lorry in Lorong Sungai Bertih in Klang.

“We detained two men, aged 17 and 36, together with a lorry said to be carrying lubricating oil but the back of the lorry was sealed to avoid detection by the authorities.

“After inspection, we found liquor in the back of the lorry. Besides the lorry, we also confiscated several mobile phones of various brands amounting to a total seizure worth of RM1,086,479.88,“ he said in a statement today.

Zulafendy said those arrested and the items seized were taken to the Klang police station for further action under the Customs Act 1967.

He also called on the community to always cooperate and channel information related to illegal activities to the police. — Bernama