KUCHING: Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 have crippled a smuggling syndicate that used interzone travel permit for transporting essential items, to smuggle contraband cigarettes.

Their activities were uncovered after a team detained a 10-tonne lorry, carrying 575 boxes of smuggled cigarettes of various brands, near Simpang Gedong, Jalan Serian-Sri Aman, about 69km from here, at 5.50am yesterday.

Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said the cigarettes seized were estimated to be worth RM4.312 million.

“Although the 52-year-old lorry driver possessed a valid interzone travel permit to transport essential goods, he failed to provide any documents regarding the cigarettes.

“The lorry was also seized for further investigations,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Marine Police base, here, today.

Shamsol said all the seized items were brought to the Marine Police base here and the case was being investigated under the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama