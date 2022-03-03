Police cripple three crypto mining syndicates in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police smashed three illegal bitcoin cryptocurrency mining syndicates operating around Bandar Puteri and Bayu Perdana in a two-day integrated operation beginning March 1.

Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said 12 suspects aged between 18 and 45 were detained in the operation conducted with the Klang Municipal Council and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“In the raids, police also seized 155 units of bitcoin machines, 37 units of power supply, three monitors, three computers, routers and modems.

“Seven of the suspects had previous criminal records, with one of them having four records under Sections 420, 295 and 506 of the Penal Code and Section 3 (1) of Crime Prevention Act 1959,” he said at a press conference here today.

Based on the investigations, he said each premise on the top floor of the commercial centre was modified by installing bitcoin machines and computer equipment for cryptocurrency mining activities, at rental rates of between RM800 and RM1,500 per month

“TNB confirmed that they have incurred an estimated RM60,000 in losses,” he said, adding that all cases were being investigated under Section 37 (3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and Sections 370, and 427 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police have arrested two men and two women, all foreign nationals, believed to be involved in a syndicate offering online non-existent goods for sale in a raid at Garden Shopee @ One City in Subang Jaya last Tuesday.

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Azman Ali said police also seized 10 mobile phones, four passports, one router, three telephones and 11 laptops in the raid.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Azman also urged the public to not be easily duped by advertisements on items offered online with prices below the market rate.

“Take precautions by checking the background of the seller and the price of the items on sale,” he added. - Bernama