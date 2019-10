LABUAN: The Labuan police have crippled a drug smuggling syndicate using courier services after seizing 51.26g of Ketamine and Erimin 5 bills (100 pills) on Friday.

The Labuan Narcotics CID arrested a 27-year-old jobless man after he was found with the drugs hidden in the packet of a popular biscuit at a courier service premises at the Lazenda Commercial Centre in Jalan OKK Abdullah during a raid at 3pm.

Labuan deputy police chief, DSP Ibrahim Ghani said the syndicate was importing the drugs from Miri, Sarawak, using courier services to mask their activities.

“Our team monitored the courier service premises after a tip-off and saw the suspect retrieving the parcel from the courier service.

“Realising our team’s presence, the suspect threw the parcel on the ground outside the premises and tried to flee but was detained after a scuffle.

‘’The packet was taken to the police station. We found white powder believed to be Ketamine and 10 packs of Erimin 5 in the packet,” he told a press conference at the Labuan police station on Saturday.

Ibrahim said there was a possibility the drugs would be repacked before being sold in the local market.

Police had classified the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama