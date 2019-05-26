Police cripples prostitution syndicate in Taman Bukit Mayang

KUALA LUMPUR: A prostitution syndicate which exhibited prostitutes behind glass was crippled in an operation in Petaling Jaya early yesterday morning.

The syndicate, which had been operating at a massage parlour in Taman Bukit Mayang for the past two weeks, was raided by a Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters’ (PCH) Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Society Division (D7) team under Ops Noda from 12.30am.

Selangor PHC’s D7 staff officer DSP Azmi Syukor said that 11 foreign women comprising eight Vietnamese and three Chinese nationals were detained in the operation.

He said that police also detained 12 clients and two local premises caretakers and seized numerous items such as massage oil, towels, tissue papers and RM2,000 in cash.

‘’All those detained, aged from 25 and 35 years, were taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further action,’’ he said when contacted. - Bernama