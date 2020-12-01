Police cripples syndicate targeting car exhausts, nabs 15 men

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15 male suspects including two Bangladeshis, who were suspected to be active in stealing vehicle exhausts, were nabbed at three separate locations on Friday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects, from 27 to 56 years old, were detained in Rawang, Gombak and Sentul.

He said the suspects could obtain a profit of from RM500 to RM2,000 depending on the type of exhaust box which had been cut to be sold to recycling premises and vehicle exhaust workshops.

“The syndicate was found to be active since the middle of the year based on reports received on loss of exhaust boxes,’ he told a media conference at the Gombak district police headquarters, here, yesterday.

He said the suspects were believed to be targeting cars which were parked in the porch of houses at night and at quiet places.

Arifai said the police were still investigating all the suspects to determine their involvements in the vehicle exhaust theft activities.

‘’They are believed to be linked to nine missing car exhaust boxes reported in Selangor,’’ he said.

He said the suspects were remanded up until yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code. — Bernama