KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remains strong as the country’s oldest and foremost enforcement agency and is always ready to shoulder responsibility and trust in maintaining public order and security.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said this in his speech in conjunction with the 214th Police Day celebration the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) Kuala Lumpur, today.

“The law of this country must be upheld without compromise; if this can be implemented, the country will receive the benefits.

“National security is good and under control and PDRM remains committed to its role and responsibilities,” he said.

His message was read by state police chiefs nationwide at the state-level celebrations.

While the country is still facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, Police Day celebrations nationwide have been conducted in moderation in accordance with the new norms and adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Despite all this, the celebrations held in Pulapol here included a guard-of-honour parade, and a flypast by three PDRM helicopters carrying the Jalur Gemilang and police ‘Sang Saka Biru’ flags.

The theme ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ was selected again, due to its significant meaning pertaining to the relationship between the police and the community in order to create a harmonious atmosphere in the country.

The 214th Police Day celebrations were officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who arrived at 8.30 am at the Pulapol.

He then inspected the guard-of-honour, accompanied by Abdul Hamid.

The event was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang,

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted the movement of the community following the enforcement of the MCO nationwide, is seen as a contributor to the decline in crime rates in several states.

Among them are Penang and Negeri Sembilan which each recorded a decrease in cases of 27 per cent, due to tighter controls and continuous monitoring by the police, especially during the MCO.

“A total of 3,853 cases were recorded last year compared to 5,274 in 2019, a decrease of 1,421 cases,” said Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan when met at the Penang police contingent headquarters.

In Terengganu, state police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said that the number of crimes recorded in the state in the first three months of this year decreased by almost 20 per cent, with 358 cases recorded compared with 433 cases reported in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the celebrations in Kelantan saw state police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat officiating the conferment of ranks ceremony for 10 policemen who received promotion, and certificates of appreciation for 20 media practitioners.

In the meantime in Pahang, a certificate of appreciation presentation ceremony, in conjunction with Police Day celebrations, was also held. Bukit Tinggi police station chief Sergeant Major Maznan Omar received a Pahang Police Chief special award as recognition of his courage in saving a 16-year-old girl who tried to commit suicide on March 16 last year.

Maznan, who joined the force in 1986, received a letter of appreciation and RM2,000 cash from Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Also receiving the Pahang Police Chief’s Special Award was 110-year-old police retiree, Corporal (Rtd) Ariffin Mat Deris in recognition of his service in the ‘three eras’ - British, Japanese and Communist.

In Perak, a total of 32 PDRM personnel received letters of appreciation, and former VAT 69 commando, Sergeant Major (Rtd) Sakrani Hashim, who was injured during ‘Op Daulat’ in Lahad Datu, Sabah in 2013, received a PDRM Welfare Fund contribution of RM5,000, presented by the state police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

In Labuan, the 214th Police Day celebrations were held in moderation, led by Labuan acting police chief DSP Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani without the presence of dignitaries, heads of government departments or agencies, or community leaders.

In Sarawak, state police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail expressed his gratitude to police officers and personnel for tirelessly serving, especially when the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.- Bernama