Police denied bogus cops stopped girl group Dolla in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR: Police has denied claims by a Twitter account holder that she and her three friends were stopped by three individuals, believed to be bogus cops, during an incident in Puchong, on Tuesday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. Anbalagan in a statement issued here yesterday said contrary to the Twitter account holder’s claims, the three individuals were from the police force and carrying out crime prevention rounds in the area.

“The three policemen were carrying out surveillance at entertainment outlets and crime prevention in the Puchong Jaya area. They had introduced themselves as policemen and showed their authority card before requesting for the identity cards of the four women to check if there were any criminal records.

“The policemen moved in to check the women since they were behaving in a suspicious manner by the roadside at 11.30 pm. After checking their identity cards, they were allowed to leave the location since there were no records of criminal intend,” he said.

The Twitter account holder by the name of DOLLA claimed that she and her three friends were stopped by three individuals (suspected to be bogus cops) while waiting for their transport to go home after a dance class.

Anbalagan urged the Twitter account holder to come forward an assist investigations to determine if there was any offence while the cops were carrying out their duties. - Bernama