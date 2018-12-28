Police deny allegations of abuse towards JMM president

PETALING JAYA: Police have denied allegations they were abusive towards Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president, Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah Ariffin Abu Bakar, and caused him to almost fall at the Klang Court complex.

In a statement released today, South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said, “He almost fell because of inmates who were cuffed with him were walking fast. It was also because he had accidentally tripped on a flower pot as he was waving at his supporters. The policemen in charge helped bring him back up.”

Amar also stated that Azwanddin’s lawyer Datuk Imran Bin Tamrin had issued a statement saying his side had received cooperation from the authorities.

Amar advised the public against spreading or twisting the incident to suit their purposes, as it could jeopardize public order and cause unrest.

“Action will be taken for spreading false news under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 or the Sedition Act 1948,“ he added.

Yesterday, Azwanddin was taken to the Klang Court for the purpose of requesting a remand order to assist with investigations of the provocative statements made during the ‘Justice For Adib’ gathering on Tuesday.

He was remanded for four days from yesterday.

Investigations were made under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which deals with criminal intimidation.