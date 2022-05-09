Police deny allegations that couple were forced to withdraw robbery report

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have denied allegations that they forced a couple who allegedly were robbed in Bangsar to withdraw their police report, which went viral on a tweet today.

The truth was that the complainants had filed a false police report regarding the matter.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said at 4.15 pm yesterday, a Pakistani man, 22, lodged a police report claiming that he was robbed by a group of local men.

“The incident (allegedly) occurred at 2 am (the same day) while he was smoking at Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar. The complainant said a group of men approached him and asked him for money and hit him on the face and took his personal belongings, including a silver ring, a gold necklace, an i-Phone and cash. The estimated loss was around RM6,000,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said checks of CCTVs at the location of the incident today revealed no such robbery incident nor any altercation as described by the complainant in the police report.

He added that CCTV footage also revealed the complainant and two women crossing the road in front of Hong Leong Bank at Jalan Telawi to the parking lot in a calm and unrushed manner.

“There were doubts and inconsistencies in the complainant’s initial statement to the police. Based on witness statements, there were police present to disperse some drunk customers who were shouting at a club that the complainant had visited on the day of the alleged incident.

“Yet, the footage did not show any robbery or altercation involving the complainant and his girlfriend at the location of the incident. The police found the complainant had made a false report and an investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor with the suggestion of charging the complaintant under Section 182 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Amihizam advised the public not to make false police reports as it is punishable by a maximum jail sentence of six months or a fine of RM2,000 or both if convicted.

“Statements regarding how the police treated the complainant and allegations that the police asked the complainant to withdraw his police report are untrue. The speculation regarding the viral tweet should stop,” he added. - Bernama