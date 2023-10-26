Police deny allegations that satay made of dog meat sold in Sitiawan

IPOH: Police denied a posting uploaded on socal media that alleged foreigners were selling satay made of ‘dog meat’ near a hypermarket in Sitiawan, near Manjung.

Manjung police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah when contacted by Bernama confirmed that the posted article on social media was not true.

Meanwhile, Manjung City Council president Syamsul Hazeman Md Salleh confirmed that there was no reports of such an incident in Manjung.

“I have not received any information about the incident and I am certain what was posted did not happen in Manjung,“ he said when contacted today.

A social media user who goes by the name of Md Sani Md Shah claimed that Myammar and Bangladesh nationals were detained by the authorities for selling satay made of dog meat, near a hypermarket in Sitiawan.

However, a check by Bernama revealed that it was an old incident that happened at the Geylang Raya Bazaar in Singapore, back in 2017. -Bernama