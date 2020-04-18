Police deny asking for food aid as posted on fake viral message

KEPALA BATAS: Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police have denied it had asked for food aid or cash to be distributed to Ops Covid-19 personnel on duty in the district.

SPU district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said viral news alleging this was fake, adding that neither the Kepala Batas police station or its chief had never asked for food aid or cash from anyone as claimed.

“Since yesterday a message via WhatsApp that read ‘Lunch food aid initiative for (PDRM) frontliners MCO 3 - Kepala Batas station” had gone viral,” he told Bernama today.

He said the public is advised not to be fooled by such information which could damage the reputation of the SPU District Police Headquarters and the Kepala Batas Police station. He also advised the public to stop spreading it.

He said police were trying to detect the person behind the message because it had tarnished the image of the police force. - Bernama