Police deny being aggressive while detaining Indonesian woman

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 21: Police denied acting aggressively, including deliberately handcuffing an Indonesian woman who was working at a dim sum restaurant in Jalan Raja Uda, here, in a special integrated operation on Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said that a video of alleged police misconduct against the 46-year-old woman went viral on social media yesterday, but in fact, the woman acted aggressively by shouting at the police when she was being apprehended.

“The Indonesian woman attempted to flee when a team of police conducted checks at the premises but was arrested some 100 metres away by a Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) enforcement officer. The woman showed some resistance including throwing the apron she was wearing at the cops.

“She only calmed down when she was handcuffed as per the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told Bernama here today.

He said that the joint operation was carried out in an open area by MBSP, Health Ministry, and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and it would be impossible for the police to act rudely as alleged.

Apart from the Indonesian woman, police also nabbed four Myanmar men, aged between 21 and 36, for having no valid documents and work permits, as well as the 29-year-old restaurant owner to facilitate the investigations.- Bernama