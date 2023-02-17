Police deny claim by man of not being allowed to lodge report

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have denied claims made by a man on Twitter that he was not allowed to file a police report regarding an accident case yesterday.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the police detected a tweet uploaded by a man at 9.58 pm using the Twitter handle ‘@ManiamMKM’ claiming that there had been an accident in the Bukit Damansara area.

The man claimed that he was not allowed to lodge a report at the Bukit Damansara station and was asked to go to the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Police Station or the District Police Headquarters.

According to Amihizam, police investigations found that the police station in question was the community police station in Bukit Damansara which had been closed since 2010 and was no longer operating.

“The place was taken over by the Sri Lara security control company in 2011. The tweet is slanderous and the police will lodge a report over the case. It will be investigated in accordance with Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 500 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement.

Amihizam also urged the public not to easily believe the information on social media without proper verification. - Bernama