Police deny claims no action was taken against politician’s son

SEREMBAN: The police have denied claims by an individual who posted on Facebook that no action has been taken against a politician’s son suspected of being involved in a criminal offence in Port Dickson about eight years ago.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the allegation was in reference to a police report lodged by a 31-year-old man who claimed he was robbed by a group of men at a hut at Pantai Seaview Port Dickson on April 13, 2013.

Following the report Aidi Sham said police detained seven men aged between 18 and 21, one of whom was the son of a politician.

“The investigation papers were referred to the Negeri Sembilan deputy public prosecutor but there were no sufficient evidence to charge them. So the allegation that the police did not take any action is untrue,“ he said in a statement here today.

Aidi Sham said the public is advised not to share inaccurate news or misleading posts on social media adding that stern action could be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or jail not more than one year or both, if convicted.

Earlier, Che’GuBard Original Facebook account owner uploaded a post that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) should take action after a report was filed against the politician’s son.-Bernama