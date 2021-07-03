Police deny claims of compounds issued for violation in delivering aid

IPOH: Police have dismissed allegations in a viral video clip that several people have been issued compounds for delivering aid in Kuala Kangsar in violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said checks showed that police merely issued compounds for offences committed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and related regulations and laws.

“We believe the viral video was the result of a misunderstanding and dissatisfaction of the individuals who were compounded for violating the SOP after delivering aid, and police have taken steps to investigate the matter,” he said in a statement today.

He said police welcomed initiatives by the public to give aid and help look after the interests of the people and country but they must follow the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also advised the public not to share any fake news on social media as it is an offence under Sections 211 and 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The two-minute video was the recording of a call to a local radio station alleging that Kuala Kangsar police had issued compound notices against certain individuals for delivering aid in contravention of movement control regulations.

