Police deny IGP’s involvement in Amundi investment scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have today denied claims that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) is linked to an investment scheme known as Amundi.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said a police report has been lodged to initiate an investigation into the irresponsible individual who has impersonated and deceptively used Acryl Sani’s name.

“The investment scheme is also being investigated and the public is advised to always be alert so as not to be deceived and misled into investing in fraudulent schemes,“ she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said PDRM recently detected a group on WhatsApp promoting an investment scheme using a profile on Acryl Sani.

“The individual involved who used the phone number 010-2301160 claimed that the IGP has also participated in the investment scheme,“ she added. - Bernama