KEPALA BATAS: Police today refuted a voice recording that went viral via the WhatsApp application since yesterday that claimed that a child had been kidnapped in Bertam Perdana, here.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said further investigation regarding the voice recording claiming that the kidnappers had used a Nissan Sunny car revealed it was false.

“Police have detained two women using a Nissan Sunny car as had been viralled but interrogation revealed that they had no connection with the kidnapping case,” he said here.

The voice recording of a woman that went viral claimed that there was a call from an individual who was believed to be looking after her children while she was seeking treatment at a clinic that said there was a suspicious-looking individual in the vicinity of her house before the woman rushed home.

Through the voice recording, the woman claimed a white-coloured Nissan Sunny driven by a man was seen in the vicinity of her house while she was returning home before she went to the police station to lodge a report.

Meanwhile, Noorzainy said the claim was not true and that there was no kidnapping incident on the date and time as viralled. - Bernama