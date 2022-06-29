Police deny leaking Bella’s picture to public

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer told the Sessions Court here today that photographs showing the injuries suffered by a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome known, who is known as Bella, which were posted on a women’s right activist Facebook, were not leaked by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

An analyst at the Audio Video Investigation Unit, Forensic Laboratory of the PDRM, Inspector Mior Samsul Abdul Rahman said he did not know where the activist concerned, known as Mona Din, got the pictures that were posted on her Facebook on Aug 12, 2021.

Questioned by lawyer Asiah Abd Jalil, representing Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, that the pictures were leaked by Mona Din from a mobile phone that was under police’s custody, the witness answered: That I don’t know.

Asiah: I put it to you that when the Inspector was analysing the mobile phone’s content and completing a report on Aug 9, 2021, the mobile phone was with the police at all times. Agree?

Mior Samsul: Yes, the mobile phone was with me all the time.

However, he disagreed with Asiah when put to him that there were other officers, besides him, that handled the mobile phone and leaked the pictures to the public, and the 10th prosecution witness said: Disagree.

Earlier, Mior Samsul, who is the 10th prosecution witness, said all the case items were analysed according to the stipulated procedures and the equipment used to analyse was in good condition.

Mior Samsul, in his witness statement, stated that on July 22, 2021, he received an application for an analysis to be conducted on the case and received an iPhone with a Maxis SIM card which was sent by Inspector Suhaili Mahad.

He said the request was from an investigating officer on the injuries as seen on the photographs of injuries taken from the videos dated June 24, 2021.

Siti Bainun, 30, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglect and abusing Bella, to the point of causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is charged with committing the act at a condominium in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both on conviction.

The trial before Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues. — Bernama