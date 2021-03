KUALA LUMPUR: The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) denied issuing a summons to a motorcyclist for an expired road tax, stating that the offence was for failure to display the road tax sticker.

Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Azisman Alias said the motorcyclist was issued a summons under Section 20(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 at Kilometre 11.9 Jalan Labohan Dagang-Nilai during a roadblock last Friday at 8.45 pm.

He said checks found that the motorcycle’s road tax and insurance were still valid but the motorcyclist’s licence had expired on Dec 26 last year, but he was just given advice by the police.

“It is not an offence for the police personnel to issue a summons for not displaying a road tax because it is not contained in any Transport Ministry’s order that provides exceptions for the renewal of road tax and driver’s licences that expired during the Movement Control Order period between Feb 1 and March 31.

“During the incident, no evidence of road tax and insurance e-cover note was provided by the motorcyclist as stated by the representative of Persatuan Wakil Takaful Am Muslim (Perwatam),” he said in a statement today.

He hoped that the explanation could clear up any confusion created and advised the public not to jump to conclusions or speculate without referring to the authorities.

The local media reported today that Perwatam disputed police issuing a summons to a man for failing to display his vehicle’s road tax last Friday.

Its chairman Hishamuddin Abd Aziz, said in a statement that the man, who is a Perwatam customer, was said to have shown his insurance e-cover note and informed the police about the exception for renewing the vehicle’s road tax.

However, he said, the police personnel allegedly said that road tax also needed to be renewed and displayed, before issuing a summons for the offence of not displaying the vehicle’s road tax.- Bernama