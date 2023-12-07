Police deny not investigating child nursery death case

IPOH: The police have refuted viral allegations that they did not carry out a transparent investigation into the death of a child believed to be due to neglect of a nursery in Bandar Baru Sri Klebang here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police found a 30-second video on Facebook containing the allegation yesterday.

“The police take a serious view of the baseless allegations and the spread of false information through social media by the owner of the Facebook account,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said a sudden death report had been opened to investigate the death of the four-year-old child after receiving a report about the incident on April 18 and that the party responsible would be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow under Section 33(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001.

“We have arrested a 58-year-old woman who is the principal of the nursery today and she will be charged tomorrow,“ he said.

A video of the dead child’s parents, who walked barefoot from Bandar Baru Sri Klebang to the Ipoh police district headquarters carrying a banner stating ‘Justice For Thanes’ had been shared on social media recently.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media of the child’s parents walking barefoot while holding a banner, attracting the attention of netizens when they announced that they were doing so to demand justice for their child’s death last April.

The victim’s mother, D Nilaveni, 40, alleged that the nursery was negligent while they looked after her child on the first day the victim was sent there.

The child reportedly fell into a swimming pool located near the premises before dying six days later. - Bernama