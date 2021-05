KUALA LUMPUR: The police have denied not taking any action with regards to the case of a couple whose argument in front of a shop in Sri Petaling went viral in a video yesterday.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Anuar Omar said in fact, it was the couple who refused to lodge a police report despite being advised to do so by the Sri Petaling Police Station chief.

He said the police had interviewed the couple, and were informed that there was a misunderstanding regarding childcare.

“The police advised them to (lodge a report) but they refused, and they made peace before leaving the station.

“A little while later, a one-minute-10-second video uploaded on Twitter by ‘princess@radenzaharatul’ went viral, which showed a husband and wife arguing in a car in front of a shop, and there were netizens who commented that the police did not answer the phone and did not do their work,“ he said in a statement last night.

Anuar said the police had clearly taken action in this case and the news which spread online was untrue.

“The public is advised to be careful in giving comments that could tarnish the image of the police and the public’s perception of the police,“ he said. -Bernama