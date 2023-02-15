Police deny not taking action regarding report of tortured baby macaque

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had denied allegations that no action was taken against an individual who tortured a baby long-tailed macaque recently.

PDRM corporate communications chief ACP A. Skandaguru said the police have identified the individual and the investigation paper has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

“Further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor’s office is to obtain a follow-up recorded conversation tomorrow to complete the investigation.

“The investigation paper will be sent to the deputy public prosecutor again for further instructions. Therefore, the allegation that the police have taken no action is untrue,” he said in a statement last night, and he urged that all parties to avoid speculating on the investigation and allow for the prosecution process to take place.

He was commenting on a media report today that quoted activist lawyer N. Rajesh claiming that the police had not taken any action even though a police report about the torture was lodged three weeks ago by Hak Asasi Hidupan Liar Malaysia (Hidup). - Bernama