Police deny poor MCO enforcement in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The Johor police today denied allegations that the authorities were not managing the crowds and there was no social distancing in some areas in the city as claimed by a woman, believed to be a doctor, in a video that went viral on Facebook yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said checks had been conducted at the said locations which showed that the social distancing was being practised.

“We have conducted checks at the locations, namely Pasar Larkin, a convenience store in Taman Bukit Mutiara and a supermarket in Taman Daya. Social distancing was practised there and so the claim by the doctor is not accurate.

“We have arrested 2,503 people throughout the MCO period which proves the allegation that the police are not taking action is untrue,” he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters here.

Ayob Khan also denied the woman’s claim that the police were not performing their duties and just sitting in their offices.

He explained that since MCO came into force on March 18, a total of 3,765 police personnel had been dispatched to conduct roadblocks and control in quarantine areas, hospitals and others.

Ayob Khan said the police were assisted by 1,575 members of various agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces, the People’s Volunteers Corp (Rela) and Civil Defence Force.

He also advised the public, particularly professionals, to first check the facts before posting a video or image status which could confuse the public.

“We welcome any criticism or complaint (from the public), but it should be done based on facts,” he added.

In a similar development, Ayob Khan also dismissed a photograph shared online yesterday that depicted MCO violators detained at the Kluang Police headquarters as not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

He said the image was not accurate as the arrestees had just arrived at the location and prior to their processing when social distancing measures were enforced. - Bernama