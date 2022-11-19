Police deny power trip at SJKC Kepong polling centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Police denied there was a power trip this morning during the 15th general election (GE15) voting process at the polling station at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) in Kepong.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said only a generator at the polling station was damaged.

“We found that the generator set used was damaged this morning but it was successfully repaired,“ he told Bernama today.

He said there was no provocation during the incident.

Meanwhile, the TNB Careline through a statement on Facebook said an investigation found that the cause of the incident was due to a wiring problem, and the disruption in the electric supply through the mobile power generators was on the part of the user.

“TNB will continue to monitor (the situation) to ensure that the electricity supply remains stable throughout the voting process,“ said the statement.

Earlier, there were allegations of a power trip for almost an hour at the polling station and voters were forced to cast their vote in the dark. - Bernama